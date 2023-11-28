In Defense of Ability Scores

A remastered Pathfinder has rounded up and slaughtered all remaining sacred cattle of D&D. I have no beef with this approach and instead applaud any attempts to trim the fat. One cut made by the Paizo people that is forehead-slappingly obvious is once and for all ending the tyranny of ability scores (for Strength, Dexterity and so forth) in favor of ability modifiers.

Ability scores, as opposed to ability modifiers, have been vestigial for a while. In case you only follow this blog for its very occasional but highly practical advice regarding doppelgängers but are otherwise unfamiliar with Dungeons & Dragons, ability scores and ability modifiers are basically two sets of numbers describing the basic qualities of a character that do the same thing and are derivative of each other. More specifically, ability scores are traditionally determined by rolling 3d6 (though many less traditional methods have supplanted this method in popularity) for a nice bell curve distribution between 3 and 18, with 3 indicating an abysmally low ability and 18 denoting a nearly superhuman ability.

Ability scores predate D&D, although the abilities themselves have not always stayed the same. The array of Strength, Dexterity, Constitution, Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma are now all but ubiquitous (although it need not be). But the earliest character sheets from 1971 show the abilities in Dave Arneson’s games were “Brains, Looks, Credibility, Sex [specifically as in sexual prowess, oddly], Health, Strength, Courage, and Cunning.” It was in the hands of one E.G. Gygax that these became the classic six attributes we love today with their more highfalutin names. As will be discussed in more depth below, these early attributes were used for roll-under style tests, without the need for ability modifiers, but mostly impacted speed of progression depending on your class, among other things like how many heirlings your character could employ (highly unrealistic because I’ve never met an employer who was likable).